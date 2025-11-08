Winter Session of Parliament to Begin on December 1, Conclude on December 19 2

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and conclude on December 19, according to an official announcement approved by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju confirmed the schedule, stating, “The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from December 1, 2025, to December 19, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business).”

Rijiju expressed hope for productive discussions, saying, “Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people.”

The Monsoon Session, which ended on August 21, was marked by heated exchanges between the ruling NDA and the Opposition over several issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the government’s handling of losses suffered by security forces. Despite frequent disruptions, 15 bills were passed during that session.

The session also saw uproar over the revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, with Opposition MPs staging protests, tearing copies of bills, and clashing with the Treasury benches.

Adding to the political turmoil, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned unexpectedly on the opening day of the monsoon session, citing health reasons. His sudden exit two years before completing his term triggered sharp political reactions and speculation across party lines.

The upcoming winter session is expected to witness intense discussions on key legislative priorities, including economic reforms, national security, and electoral issues, as the government and Opposition gear up for a politically charged debate ahead of the 2026 budget session.