A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from outside a public park at gunpoint and raped by three men in Pakistan’s Karachi city, police officials said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm yesterday in the Gulsha-e-Hadeed neighbourhood of Pakistan’s financial capital, they said.

According to a police official, the woman was standing outside the park with her family members when three men travelling in a car abducted her at gunpoint.

She was gangraped and later abandoned near her house, Senior Superintendent of Police, Malir, Abid Husain Qaimkhani said.

“The woman’s father in his complaint has said that one of the suspects was their neighbour,” he said.

Qaimkhani said the woman’s medical examination has confirmed rape.

He said police have launched probe into the case and two of the suspects have arrested, while hunt was on for the third. The car, which was used in the crime, has also been seized, he added.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in reports of sexual crimes against women since early this year after the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Kasur.