Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today urged people to support the government in its drive against superstitions and other forms of social evils.

There is no place for superstition in the 21st century and women must play a major role in wiping out the menace, the Chief Minister said at Mahila Samaroh (women’s meet) at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district of the state.

“Women will have to guide their children in the path of righteousness and imbibe moral and spiritual values in them to build their personality. They should play an active role in developing scientific temperament among youths,” he said.

Asserting that peace was a primary requirement for development, the Chief Minister also said that the state government was committed to deal with all “subversive forces”.

“Violence has lost ground in the hill districts as a result of state government’s dedicated endeavours. Peace now reigns over the entire region,” he claimed.

The CM also highlighted the immense tourism potential of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

“These places (the three districts) have potential to draw visitors in large numbers and earn a distinct identity on the tourism map of the state,” he said.

The Mahila Samaroh was organised by Panchayat and Rural Development Department under the aegis of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission to empower women in the state.