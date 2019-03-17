Actor Woody Harrelson has admitted that he was “disappointed” with second season of his hit HBO show “True Detective”.

The first season of the show, created by Nic Pizzolatto and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was a massive hit for the network and also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film. It featured Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in the lead.

The show’s sophomore run, however, performed abysmally for the network.

Despite featuring the likes of Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch and Vince Vaughn, the second installment could not replicate the success of the first season.

Talking about the show in an interview with Willie Geist for “Sunday TODAY”, Harrelson, 57, said he is happy with the third season of the series, which featured Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the lead.

“I was not really wanting to do television. Well, it wasn’t television, it was HBO. So I feel lucky about that. I was, you know, kind of disappointed that the second season wasn’t as… but now the third season, which I’ve only seen the first four episodes because I’ve been working, but I’m really psyched about the third season. I’d like it to keep going,” he said.

During the interview, Harrelson also ruled out his return to the show.

“I can’t imagine there’s any world where we go and do another season. I feel like we did that and it went great.

“The only thing that could happen is people (would) say, ‘Well, don’t you wish this season you’re doing is as good as the one you did before?’ I don’t want to face that,” he added.