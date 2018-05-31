After creating a buzz in , seems like Deepika Padukone’s ‘lungi dance’ is all set to cross over seven seas.

D.J. Caruso, director of Deepika’s Hollywood debut ‘xXx: Return Of Xander Cage’, took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his desire to end the fourth film in the franchise with a Bollywood song.

He then said he is considering the 32-year-old’s song from ‘Chennai Express’ for the same.

He wrote, “I want to end xxx4 with and Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance?? Something new?”

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel will be seen in the fourth installment of the xXx series but the ‘Padmaavat’ star has not been confirmed yet.