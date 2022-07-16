Image: Agencies

According to Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index state that total of 102 live were lost since June 1 due to rain in flood related incident.

Since last 24 hours total of 2 people were died and 68 injured during torrential downpour in the states.

In several areas total of 3 State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and 13 National Disaster Response Force are posted in several parts of the state.

As per the SMDM, total of 189 animals were died so far. 11,836 persons have been evacuated and 73 are in relief camps.

Red alert is issued by IMD in Palghar Maharashtra. Vaitarna, Tansa river are flowing above the danger mark. IMD has predicated heavy rainfalls (64.5 to 115.5 mm) isolated place at Madhya over Maharashtra.

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon.