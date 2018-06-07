A missile corvette and a maritime patrol aircraft of the Indian Navy reached Belawan, Indonesia on Wednesday with a view to strengthen existing bonds between India and Indonesia.

The missile corvette, INS Kulish, commanded by Commander Deepak Bali and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft of the Andaman and Nicobar Command reached Indonesia for the closing ceremony of the 31st edition of the India – Indonesia Coordinated Patrol (IND-INDO CORPAT).

The closing ceremony of IND-INDO CORPAT will be conducted from June 6 to 9.

The opening ceremony of IND-INDO CORPAT was earlier conducted from May 24 to 25 at Port Blair followed by co-ordinated patrol (CORPAT) from May 26 to June 2.

The visit of the Indian Naval Ship seeks to underscore India’s peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain.

During the stay in harbour, various activities such as official calls, formal reception on board ship, sporting fixture, ship open to visitors and professional interaction between naval personnel of both the nations have been planned.

Indian Naval assets have been increasingly deployed in recent times to address the main maritime concerns of the region. In addition, as part of the Indian Government’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), the Indian Navy has also been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with EEZ surveillance, Search and Rescue, HADR and other capacity-building and capability-enhancement activities. The current deployment will contribute towards the Indian Navy’s efforts to consolidate inter-operability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the seas.

The delegation is led by senior officer from Indian Navy, Commodore Ashutosh Ridhorkar, Naval Component Commander, Andaman and Nicobar Command embarked onboard INS Kulish.