Image for representative purpose

Due to heavy rain in the Thane district, a portion of a house collapsed and injured a 50-year-old woman on Thursday morning, civic officials said.

According to Thane Municipal corporation regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant, the incident happens around 5:30 am at Rashid Compound of Mumbra township.

He added, Part of her house wall crashed, fell and injured her. Local firefighters and RDMC rushed for rescue work.

She received injuries and was taken to the local hospital and admitted. Since last week heavy rain lashing the Thane district from the State capital