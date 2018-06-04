At least six people were killed and 20 others were injured after the Fuego volcano erupted near Guatemala City on Sunday, leaving the residents in panic, according to officials.

The volcano, situated about 40 km south-west of Guatemala City has been spouting ash and black smoke into the sky, which has spread to the capital and other places, according to several media reports.

Due to this, operations at the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City has been closed and several people living near the volcano have been evacuated.

As per reports, the lava of the Fuego volcano ravaged a nearby village, causing heavy casualties.

The Guatemalan government has advised people to stay away from the affected areas and wear protective masks to prevent inhaling poisonous smoke and falling ash.

Meanwhile, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has declared a national emergency and urged people to stay calm and not wander around the affected areas.