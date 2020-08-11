When I see #BabyPenguin trending on twitter, I remember those school days where we used to make fun by calling others with animal names. BJP unleashes their troll army to character assassinate and humiliates anyone that they deem a threat to their political existence and ideology. Aaditya has become their soft target to aim Uddhav Thackeray and his government.

Earlier, when Shiv Sena was in alliance with BJP, the same Aaditya was a blue-eyed boy of the IT cell, today those are the same people who are randomly attacking him. This is the same BJP that thought of making him deputy CM of Maharashtra. On several occasions, BJP leaders and supporters hailed him. Just because BJP missed an opportunity to come to power, now they are taking each chance to attack Uddhav Thackeray and his son. We forget the fact that his voters have elected Aaditya, he has emerged in the cabinet from nowhere. Aaditya earned a BA History degree while studying at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai. He did his post-graduation from KC Law College, where he earned his law degree. While growing in a political family, he was pursuing his studies; there is a proverb that “you don’t need to teach a fish how to swim”. He might be new to politics, but politics is not new to him. Each successful politician today had his or her launch point at the beginning of his or her political career. No one can discredit him for his contribution to the state and especially Mumbai, in his capacities. In October 2019, he contested for the MLA seat in the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election from the Worli constituency of Mumbai and subsequently emerged victoriously. In doing so, he became the first member of the Thackeray family to contest the elections and also the first member of the family to win the elections.

BJP used a similar strategy with Rahul Gandhi, the opposition, and their supporters on social media went wild with their derogatory attacks on him, they convinced people that Rahul is not fit to become a PM while the reality is that he is one of the most learned politicians of India. By doing this, they make sure even the best advice and criticism coming from these young leaders can be refuted as the public already considers them immature. The perception building really damages the outlook of young leaders.

Aaditya Thackeray was given the nickname after his insistence to bring penguins in Mumbai Zoo. The administration spent around 2.5 crores on the project that included the cost of an artificial environment built for the flightless birds. Eight Humboldt penguins — Donald, Daisy, Popeye, Olive, Flipper, Bubble, Molt, and Dory — were brought from Seoul, South Korea, in 2016 to the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, popularly known as the Byculla Zoo, then Shiv Sena was in alliance with BJP. It was supposed to be a ‘pet project’ of Aaditya Thackeray, as he had led the project to bring penguins to Mumbai. But a few weeks later, one penguin “Dory” died due to bacterial infection, triggering a massive controversy. The experts said that the bird died due to sudden change in the environment, and the zoo administration did not have the training and knowledge to handle such exotic birds. Mumbai weather is always hot and humid. Later, the first baby penguin hatched in India had also died. This is not the first incidence where birds or animals died in the zoo. Well! When this incidence took place in 2016, no one uttered a word about it because Dory’s death had raised many questions. Congress had alleged that the penguin project worth crores was a scam by the BJP and Shiv Sena run the civic body BMC. BJP maintained silence on the controversy because they always projected themselves a clean party, congress was vocal about the corruption of BJP. Isn’t it a joke? But in 2019, when BJP lost grounds, the blame game and name-calling went viral.

Nowadays, the Bharatiya Janata Party openly politicizing the Sushant Singh Rajput case by linking Aaditya Thackeray as one of the accused. This was actually a conspiracy of the BJP with the help of a section of the media to malign the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Aaditya’s name was attached to the case only because he shared friendly relations with several Bollywood personalities. He is seen with those actors and actresses on various occasions. There are many politicians of the opposition parties who are also inclined towards glamour. Former CM’s wife was a Bollywood singer and live performer. She gave several stage shows, also acted in various music albums. Just because her husband could not make it to the power, she opened an attack on Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mumbai police, who are still safeguarding her family.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena never commented on her connections in Bollywood or her aspirations in the glamour industry.

Aaditya Thackeray already denied having any links with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and, without any hesitation, stated that there is nothing wrong in having good relations with people from the film industry that offered employment to thousands and was an important aspect of Mumbai. Invoking his grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray, he affirmed that he would not do any wrong that can bring disgrace either to Maharashtra, Shiv Sena or to the Thackeray family. He blamed the BJP for trying to divert the investigations of the Mumbai police that are conducting an in-depth investigation on the case and accused them of not having faith in due legal procedures. He also alleged the BJP of indulging in mud-slinging against him, as they couldn’t digest the success of the Thackeray government in Maharashtra. Above all, he chose to maintain dignified patience on the issue until the investigation gets completed.

