The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to fight the Assembly elections with 24 contestants, including six in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. They are here with an intention to win all the seats but at the same time they are realistic.

Their 32 pages manifesto, titled ‘Aapla Maharashtra, Ananda Maharashtra’, aims to bring about a political culture without money and muscle power. They don’t accept donations in cash, and people don’t pay them much in white transactions. With fair deals sustaining politics is not easy. They have limited recourses and budget. Their only asset is a committed worker. In spite of all these odds, they are giving their best by taking people into confidence. Their party chief wants to re-engineer Maharashtra that has been reduced to a failed state. They plan to rejuvenate infrastructure at four levels- environmental, social, socio- economic and physical infrastructures. They want tariff on water and electricity would be brought down like it was done in Delhi where the party is in power.

Delhi CM Kejriwal believes that the AAP had acquired “quality governance experience” in the last five years in capital and it would be used as a template. AAP members are silently working on ground levels in their own capacity, hoping that the people would give them a chance to serve. Politics is unpredictable and outcome can be anything but they are committed to bring people’s friendly governance. There are tons of ongoing other works as well, about which the popular media is mostly silent. They are taking their each and every move smartly as they learned a lot from their past mistakes. They are playing the role of constructive opposition very well in various online forums and social networking sites. They are supporting good initiatives taken by PM for example: Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and meanwhile writing letter to him for the wrong things happening around. The party kick-started its election campaign with “Save Aarey Movement” led by party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The AAP members, earlier took a stand against the cutting down of 2700 trees for the construction of metro car shed, stated the BJP has failed to protect the Aarey Colony. Echoing the sentiments AAP has assured the villagers and local tribal living in the area that their party will take the issue to the Parliament in favour of declaring Aarey a forest and a heritage green belt.

Other than Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka were the two states where the IAC movement was very strong and well organised. Once the movement converted itself into a political movement, it again found its strongest support and volunteer base in these two states. If you check the donation details indicates that a majority of the fund for the Delhi elections and Lok Sabha came from these two states. Even the outstate volunteers for Delhi elections consisted of strong contingents from these two states. Most of the volunteers who came over from the IAC movement did not have any political ambition, they were driven by idealism and a wish to see a corruption free India and saw their activities as a self sacrifice towards building a clean political platform.

Post Delhi elections, the groupism between Arvind’s team, Ankit, Ashutosh, Ashish, Sanjay, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, etc. came out in the open. The attempts to take control made most of the old volunteers rethink whether the party is a suitable platform for their idealism. In Karnataka since the members of the core state committee were pro-Arvind (and those who were not exited quietly), many volunteers left the party in disgust and became inactive. The party unit continued its existence but as an empty husk of either Arvind supporters or political opportunists. In Maharashtra, Mayank and a few other core members raised the banner of revolt against the arrogance of Arvind’s Team, this formed the nucleus around which those who were disgusted, they remained in the party and started working towards internal cleansing of the party. Since Delhi was unable to take absolute control over the Maharashtra unit the party High Command dissolved the party unit in Maharashtra initially. But when your intentions are clear and in the larger interest then things move for some betterment. Preeti Sharma Menon and her team really worked hard to regain the faith of people and restore the glory of party.

The contestants, AAP has chosen, are mostly grassroots workers. That should help them in translating into votes but not all. There are two kinds of people who attract votes, people who have worked in those areas and people who have appeal. Of course in our kind of system, it is believed that if you spend a lot of money and buy several people, which will get you votes. So, they don’t have thousands of people with them but they have a few people who are very committed. While the common man is busy guessing political moves and motives, BJP and SS have pulled the biggest trick in the history of Indian Politics. BJP and SS are ideologically the same and no matter what comes along. They have managed to keep voters glued to their media channels, where other parties are struggling to reach people without much coverage. AAP is contesting the elections with virtuous focused and real issues. Success and failure, winning or losing is all decided by the voters, that time has to decide, but we must accept the fact that they have stood as an alternative in present scenario of glossy politics.

