Ashwajit Anilkumar Gaikwad who was willing to contest from Udgir constituency in Latur from BJP’s ticket, but he was not given the ticket due to some party policies. Even though the party has not given him the ticket to contest, the young member of BJP is seen campaigning for the party and it’s leaders from Latur to Nagpur.

Recently he was seen campaigning for CM Devendra Fadnavis in his constituency in Nagpur.

When asked by our senior correspondent, acknowledging the campaign spirit of junior Gaikwad, CM Fadnavis said, “the party needs many more such young and dynamic youth to participate in the politics and also strengthen the party.”