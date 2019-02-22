A baby in Maharashtra’s Latur town, named ‘Swachhata’ after her parents got inspired by the cleanliness campaign is now a year-old.

Her parents – father who is a cobbler and mother who is a homemaker – celebrated her birthday Thursday, declaring that they will work hard to educate her and make her an IAS officer.

“Her parents told people assembled at the birthday celebration that if they can’t name their babies as Swachhata, they should at least ensure cleanliness in their localities,” said corporator Vikrant Gojamgunde, who hosted the event.

Latur is around 500 km from Mumbai, the state capital.

The baby, born on February 21 last year, was named Swachhata as her parents were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cleanliness initiative, Gojamgunde, in whose municipal ward the girl’s family resides, said.

The girl’s parents, Mohan Kuril and Kajal Kuril, live in ward 5 of Latur, said Gojamgunde, former chairman of the Latur civic body’s standing committee.

They were impressed by the cleanliness campaign (Swachh Bharat Abhiyan) carried out in the ward, he said.