Dr. Ronak P Shah, is a physician, a diabetologist and a cosmetologist par excellence. After completing his MBBS, he interned at the reputed Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion Hospital), where he was immensely appreciated for his dedication, hard work and clinical skills. He has pursued his training and practical skills from various renowned institutions across the globe.

He recently received NAI award for best doctor. Here are the excerpts of conversation with our Editor in Chief Dr Vaidehi Taman

You are award winning successful physician and now cosmetologist, what has inspired you to enter in beauty industry?

My sister is a dermatologist at USA who inspired me to look towards cosmetology branch. Also the way cosmetology has changed in last decade and the kind of wonders we can do with their faces has got me to this industry

As a cosmologist what are those biggest myth about beauty that you want to clarify?

Google is the biggest myth please don’t follow Dr Google

How do you deal with a popular myth prevalent today is that products containing natural ingredients are better for skin?

I ask them a simple question is your product USFDA approved

If yes proceed

If no then don’t use it

Most often the answer is NO not approved by USFDA and then we leave them to take their own call

Recently many deaths were caused due to liposuction, however safe it is?

I specialise in non invasive fat loss so I am not the right person to answer that

but still death during or post procedure is because of multiple factors and its not always doctor who is the culprit. No doctor is here to take someone`s life

What is the biggest difference between non-surgical weight reduction and surgical way of losing weight?

Non surgical is slow process and you can sustain it for a longer time. Surgical is fast and instant but the long term consequences of surgical procedure are very bad

Is it affordable for common man?

Unfortunately non surgical fat loss is expensive but we are trying to get them best in whatever is their budget.

Who should undergo such treatments?

Everyone has some form of fat. Everyone above BMI of 28 should get themselves at least consulted for obesity and then take a call for treatment. Diet and exercise remain the first line of treatment.

And what are the dos and don’ts of surgical beautification?

Never get surgery done because the list of don`ts is very long post surgery

What are the risks involved in such procedures?

All surgical procedures have the same risk which any other surgery will have. A person may survive BYPASS (CABG) and the same person may die in simple operation like appendix. So any surgical procedure will carry that risk

How much desired change can be guaranteed by doctors?

We can fulfil all the realistic desires of patient.

Any identity crises issues after facial alternarions?

Generally not but it depends on what procedure is done

How do you look at these surgeries as craving for look more beautiful or need of circumstances?

It should be avoided as far as possible

Have you ever faced awkward situations from patients?

Most of the times we face it because patients have unrealistic expectations

Hence lot of our time goes in counselling and making them understand what can be achieved and what cannot be achieved. Once they understand then it is a cake walk.

How important it is to educate a person seeking treatment about aesthetic procedures are not about becoming somebody else, but becoming the best version of you.

Very very important

Like I mentioned earlier that lot of our time goes in counselling the patient and making them understand what is realistically possible and yes we make sure that they look the best possible version of themselves. We have always delivered more than what we have promised them

What would you tell everybody about the difference between wanting to look beautiful and being obsessed with the idea of looking beautiful?

For me everyone is beautiful and we make them more attractive with which they are very happy in life. Obsession is always difficult to tackle as they have some form of Psychiatric disorder which needs to be treated simultaneously.

Your question reminds me of a quote from the fairy tale of snow white and 7 dwarfs

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL WHO IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL OF ALL

We all know what obsession of looking beautiful can lead us too from the story of snow white

How do you look at mushrooming cosmetologists in Mumbai?

They need to have patience and stick to ethics as success will follow

How do you maintain ethics over aesthetics?

Ethics has always been the priority that’s why our patients are happy. Few patients have gone elsewhere because we gave them ethical answers which they didn’t like initially. However after window shopping or losing money elsewhere they have often come back just because we were ethical in our approach.

What is your message to our readers?

Beauty comes from beautiful soul