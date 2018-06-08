BJP President Amit Shah is now-a-days busy in making personal visits to a very few section of celebrity-society. It is beyond understanding if such courtesy-visits are aimed to make such selection in the section of society by brand-ambassadors of the ruling party for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the year 2019 (or earlier). Such too much personalised visits otherwise do not serve any other purpose other than creating a class-distinction amongst members of public that too for political purposes.

Members of public should rather be made to feel that there is no class-distinction amongst people as has rightly been observed by Supreme Court in its recent verdict on vacating government-bungalows by former UP Chief Ministers.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)