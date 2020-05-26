As the pandemic spreading deep inside the state, the BJP’s greed to acquire Maharashtra gone even more deeper. BJP’s aggressive and strategic IT cell is running regimented drive against the Thackeray government, attacking it daily on the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier when COVID19 cases were not on rise as it is today, they clutched Shiv Sena over two sadhus murdered in Palghar in the month of April. From tv debates to prime time and social media spreads BJP and its IT team, left no stone unturned to attack Shiv Sena by tagging them anti Hindu. Maha Vikas Aghadi government went to great lengths to establish that the lynching was not communal and one who killed sadhus were also of same religion. Fortunately, some TV channels, who carry out saffron agenda tried establishing the Hindu- Muslim angle to these murders but they could not succeed in baking TRP or politics on these grounds. In the same month two sadhus were brutally got killed in Uttar Pradesh by same man called Murari, Thackery called Yogi the CM of Uttar Pradesh and took a dig. Somehow when BJP realized that their own gram panchayat member’s names have flashed in suspects list, they maintained calm. There after there was absolutely no debate, no social media attacks and no statements by any political leaders or their counterparts.

The BJP has an implausible hunger for power and toppling governments. Maharashtra is not new or unique attempt; they have done similarly in many states. Well, in spite of all the efforts of BJP Thackeray government is yet to come in danger zone. Until Sharad Pawar, one of the Maharashtra’s cleverest politician holding on to it, the Thackeray’s will remain in power. The Congress, the third and junior partner in the alliance, is exhausted. Tensions run high amidst rumors of President’s Rule in the State. The BJP tried to demolish the Sena’s base with the masses over the past five years but did not quite succeed. On the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP found itself vulnerable on several counts, not the least being anti-incumbency. It possibly had doubts about winning a majority on its own and hence did not wish for a division in its Hindutva vote base. That is why the BJP bullied, pressured, cajoled and finally persuaded the Shiv Sena into an alliance. But Uddhav Thackeray would have been aware that the BJP was all set to destroy the Shiv Sena from within the alliance over the next five years and so he had to break loose. He gave up everything aside and joined hands with NCP and Congress to remain in absolute power that was biggest humiliation for BJP and its over ambitious leaders. The persistence by Uddhav on chief ministership was one of the strongest claims. Aware of this, neither Fadnavis nor Amit Shah or even Modi were in a mood to give any consideration assuming that Uddhav had nowhere to go. To their shock and surprise, Thackeray reached out to other allies who may not be ideologically companionable but have separate voter bases and would be no threat to his party whether in an alliance or otherwise. His gambit has worked. The regime change has been stunning and completely unexpected, to say the least.

Relations between Thackeray and the Governor have remained tense after Koshyari refused to accept the Cabinet’s recommendation to nominate Uddhav to the State Legislative Council. Last week, Thackeray skipped a meeting called by Koshyari at Raj Bhavan to take the stock of the situation on readiness to handle the Covid-19 pandemic. Uddhav keeping himself in his cocoons, handling the state affairs, there are many reasons for the huge spread of pandemic, but politically motivated people are painting it harsh. Taking the advantage of this grave situation BJP launched an agitation against the government, claiming that Thackeray has failed to control the spread of Covid-19. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44. Sharad Pawar on Tuesday made statement to media that all our MLA’s are with us and the government is strong. After meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Sharad Pawar held a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at night. State BJP leaders under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis have been frequently visiting Governor Koshyari, who was once the BJP veteran in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile Narayan Rane the party hopper too gave visit to Governor and made an official demand to the Governor to dismiss the State government for alleged mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis. Frequent visits by the BJP leaders to Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the State Governor has worried leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, who was seen silent all these while has now augmented attempts to force an end to the Thackeray-Pawar-Congress government which is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic in India’s financial capital. Shah, known for great effort in settling political scores, holds a particularly big grudge against Thackeray for ending the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and managing then to outwit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis to come to power.

Uddhav Thackeray dismissed in conversations as a “puppet in the hands of Sharad Pawar”. But in these trying times, his calm demeanor is helping keep the panic down. His worst of critics started admiring his way of conduct. Thackeray, in his first stint in government, has left everyone surprised with the way he’s been handling the coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra. With the government functioning at only 5 per cent of its capacity, Thackeray’s Live interactions with the people, where he outlines the gravity of the situation and the measures being taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has earned him many admirers. Thackeray is being assisted by an experienced team at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and he has strong guidance from Sharad Pawar. Right now, there is no threat to his government in Maharashtra, no matter how much BJP tries to play spoiler they won’t be successful in their operation Lotus.

