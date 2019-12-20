Few years ago there was an RTI query that found that the Borivali station rakes in maximum moolah among all suburban railway stations in Mumbai, with the highest number of tickets being sold. An RTI has also found that the particular station rakes in maximum revenue among all suburban railway stations in Mumbai with the highest number of tickets being sold. Fraudulently travelling or attempting to travel without proper pass or ticket, (1) If any person, with an intent to defraud the railway administration,he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months with a fine or both. If any passenger liable to pay the excess charge and the fare mentioned in or the excess charge and any difference of fare fails or refuses to pay the same on a demand any railway servant authorised by the railway administration in this behalf may apply to any Metropolitan Magistrate or a Judicial Magistrate of the first or second class, as the case may be, for the recovery of the sum payable as if it were a fine. And if the Magistrate is satisfied that the sum is payable shall order it to be so recovered, any person failing or refusing to pay the fare and the excess charge may be removed by any railway servant authorised in this behalf who may call to his aid any other person to effect such removal. Borivali station rakes in nearly Rs 16,86,591 from ticket sales.

Borivali has 2,87,196 commuters purchasing tickets i.e. no other station out of WR’s 36 stations sees as many tickets being purchased as at this station. I think that these figures make trains headed to Borivali among the most crowded ones and are a testament to how much load the station takes per day. From Churchgate to Dahanu, WR earned Rs 1,99,46,652 from a total 3,508,469 commuters purchasing tickets. Following suit in terms of adding to the railway kitty are stations like Nalasopara (Rs 1,352,587); Virar (Rs 1,333,733); Bhayandar (Rs 995,121); Vasai Road (`Rs 934,007); Malad (Rs 930,898); Kandivali (Rs 929,175); Dadar Rs 890,606); Goregaon (Rs 839, 617); Bandra (Rs 755,846) and Churchgate (Rs 743,275).

Western railway earns a lot through various fines such as, passenger travelling without proper pass or ticket.The fare from the station which a passenger has travelled or from the station which the train originally started or from the checking point with equal amount of excess charge subject to a minimum of Rs. 250/- upto the point of detection. Adult travelling with half ticket, the difference in fare between the cost of a full ticket and half ticket with an equal amount of excess charge subject to the minimum of Rs. 250/-. Half of the adult fare subject to the minimum fare applicable with an equal amount of excess charges subject to the minimum of Rs. 250/-.The difference in fare for the minimum charge of the class upto the point of detection with an equal amount of excess charges subject to the minimum of Rs. 250. Difference in fares will be collected from the point of detection to the destination of the passenger as per ticket held, if accommodated in the higher class.

If there is no accommodation, the passenger will be detrained from the higher class and will be directed to go to the class for which he originally holds the ticket of. Passengers travelling ‘on e-ticket’ without original identity card or will be treated as travelling without ticket and charged as per rules. Senior citizens travelling without age proof, (i) Senior citizens whose age is 60 years and above for men and 58 years and above for women, travelling without age proof will be charged the difference of full fare and the concessional fare (ii) Persons travelling on Senior Citizen’s concessions whose age is below 60 years for men and below 58 years for women will be treated as without ticket and charged as per rules (in 1 above). The concession ticket will be forfeited. Concession ticket holder travelling without an original certificate, wherever instructed, the concession ticket holders should carry the respective certificates in original and produce it on demand. Otherwise, they will be treated as without ticket and charged as per rules. The concession ticket held by the passenger will be forfeited. Physically challenged persons travelling on concessions without an escort will be treated as without ticket and charged as per rules. Male persons found travelling in ladies compartments will be vacated from the coach and if he resists, he will be forcibly removed from the coach. His ticket will be forfeited and he shall also be punishable with a fine which may extend upto Rs. 500/-. Smoking in railway compartments/premises is punishable with a fine up to Rs. 200/-. Roof top travel and footboard travel is punishable with an imprisonment for a term up to 3 months or with fine up to Rs. 500/- or with both and trespass (i) Crossing of railway track (ii) Entering into the platform without proper authority are punishable with imprisonment for a term up to 6 months or with fine up to Rs. 1000/- or with both. Travelling in a drunken condition/Consuming Alcohol in train. Alarm chain pulling without any valid reason, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term up to 1 year or fine up to Rs. 1000/- or both. It is strictly prohibited.

If found travelling will be treated as travelling without ticket in First Class. Fare + Penalty is collected as per rules and passenger will be removed from the carriage. Travelling without superfast surcharge ticket in super fast trains are charged with super-fast surcharge and excess charge of Rs. 250. Waitlisted ‘e-ticket’ holders travelling in reserved coaches are treated as without ticket and charged as per rules. Season ticket holders including First Class season ticket holders are not permitted to travel in reserved coaches of any class. If found travelling, the passengers will be treated as travelling without ticket. There is fine for many such things, Western Railway collects huge amount but still in comparison it always lacks in providing required facilities for commuters. It failed to control accident death. It fails to manage overcrowding.

