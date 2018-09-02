Kerala small and medium cashew industrialists on Sunday requested the Centre and the state government to come out with a package to save the sector, which is facing a severe financial crisis.

The leaders of the joint protest council of cashew industrialists said they approached both the Centre and the state government seeking help to revive the sector, but in vain.

“It is high time that the Union and state governments stop the negative attitude towards the crisis in the cashew industry and sufferings of the entrepreneurs, as well as lakhs of workers in the sector,” council convenor K Rajesh told agencies.