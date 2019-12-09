A 30-year-old man killed his two minor children, a 3-year-old daughter and an 18-month-old son in Chembur on Sunday morning. The police have registered an accidental death report and sent the three bodies for autopsy at Rajawadi Hospital.

Police said the incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased man identified as Dinesh Yadav was a residence of Kasturba Nagar in Chembur whereas the kids were identified as Netra and Pranay.

According to police, the man and his wife would often get into heated arguments. Five days ago, his wife walked out after the duo argued. And he was frustrated that his wife would leave the house after every fight.

The incident came to light when Yadav’s brother, who stayed in the neighborhood, noticed that his doors were closed late into the morning and sensed that something was wrong.

The police said, “Nobody answered the doorbell for a long time, after which the brother along with other local residents broke the door open. They saw that the two kids were lying on the bed with Yadav’s body hanging from the ceiling by a dupatta.”

The prima facie of reports suggests that the kids were not strangled but poisoned by their father. However, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report.

“On the primary basis, we have registered an accidental death case and are further investigating the matter. We suspect that Yadav had killed the two children by poisoning them and later killed himself. We will see the post-mortem report to ascertain the reason behind the murder and further add a murder section against Yadav if he is responsible for the death of the children. Also, we will take the statement of the family members to know the exact reason behind the brutal act,” the officer added.