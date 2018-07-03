The Lucknow Bench of Uttar Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the state government over a petition filed by Congress leader Ganga Singh accusing the state government of resorting to lathi charge on the Congress Youth wing workers last month.

On June 26 Lucknow police resorted to lathi charge on the Congress youth wing workers after they turned violent during a `Save India’ protest against the BJP governments in centre and state. The protest was staged in response to BJP’s `Black Day’ programmes held to mark the 43rd anniversary of Emergency imposed by the Congress government in 1975. The Congress party had protested against the lathi charge saying: “We strictly condemn the brutal lathi charge on Youth Congress members protesting in Lucknow during the massive #BharatBachao Jan Andolan against the shortcomings of the BJP govt. in UP & in the Centre. The intolerance on display is disgraceful in a democratic nation such as ours!”

Ganga Singh in his petition had complained that the lathi charge by police was uncalled for as there were no circumstances for it. The hearing on the petition will be held next week.