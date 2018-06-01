The Central Railway (CR) will dismantle a foot over bridge (FOB) at Neral and remove offloaded track portal between Badlapur and Karjat stations on June 3, an exercise which will impact train operations.

The exercise will be carried out from 10.30 am to 2.20 pm and will impact train operations, the CR said.

Due to this work, there will be diversion of mail/ express trains. Besides, a few suburban Services will be partially cancelled, the CR said in a statement.

Down trains such as 17222 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Kakinada Express, 16339 Mumbai-Tirunelveli Nagarcoil Express and 17031 Mumbai-Hyderabad Express will be diverted via the Karjat-Panvel section and will arrive 25 to 30 minutes late at Lonavala.

The Nagarcoil Express and Mumbai-Hyderabad Express will be provided halt at Diva for passengers boarding at Kalyan, it said.

Up trains 17032 Hyderabad-Mumbai Express, 11042 Chennai-Mumbai Express and 11014 Coimbtore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will be diverted via the Karjat-Panvel section with halt at Diva for passengers of Kalyan and will arrive at their destinations 30 minute

behind schedule, the statement said.

“Besides, some of the suburban trains running between the CSMT-Karjat, Thane-Karjat and CSMT-Khopoli coridoors will be partially cancelled or terminated shortly,” it said.