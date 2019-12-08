At least 43 people were killed in a massive fire that took place at Aanaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi early on Sunday. According to the last figure, over 56 people have been injured in the fire. As per sources the incident took place 5:22 AM and the after that the locals of the area informed the fire brigade and Delhi police. At least 15 fire vehicles and 30 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the site to douse the blaze.

Deputy fire chief officer Sunil Choudhary said, “A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept. The fire has now been doused, most of the people affected were labourers sleeping inside when the fire broke out.”

“The owner of the building has been arrested,” he added.

On Delhi fire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.”

The fire official said the rescued people were admitted to RML Hospital and LNJP and Hindu Rao Hospital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Very very tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals.”