The success ratio of ED and CBI investigations is less than 5 present in India. They don’t reach justified conclusions. The cases are not closed, nor end, they are just kept pending, so when arm twisting is to be done to gain political support, just open the files again. It happened in Sahar owners Subroto Roy’s case, Mayawati and bros case, Jayalalitha’s case, Mulayam case, Devilal son’s and thousands. The people in both these institutions are not saints. They might have made lots of illegal money, but the beauty is none of them ever got caught or punished. The supreme courts fall in the same bracket. All these institutions and heads are the ultimate authorities and their judgements can’t be challenged. Let it be UPA or BJP both used CBI to their advantage but since 2014 almost all the central agencies are working as taskmasters for BJP.

Gradually, the opposition parties are deforming under stress, which is growing strong and becoming colossal party. The Indian National Congress has shrunk in size and also in its political clout in the country. The party is finding it difficult to save its President and Vice-President from humiliation even after countrywide protests. The Enforcement Directorate started targeting Robert Vadra, they summoned Vadra several times in the name of investigation but they found nothing against him. ED questioned Rahul Gandhi and Sonia but no conclusion was drawn so far. All the regional parties are gradually finished, BSP, INLD, RLD, RJD, SP, and NCP, are finding it difficult to make their powerful presence. Shiv Sena, too, has joined the group. DMK is surviving, but their end too seems to be near fast. Chandrashekar Rao of TRS is shaking against the might of the BJP. Even if he survives the onslaught, it will be a difficult time for him in the future. BJD and YSRCP are clever, developing a friendship with BJP. Also, these two are quite strong in their states. Mamata Banerjee’s vigour and drive once exhibited are lost now. It is not without reason that all of them fear the BJP and their political strategy.

BJP won back-to-back elections twice. In 2024 to these opposition parties do not seem to do any better. This is worrying them more. They do not have a leader who can challenge Modi. Some of these parties feel their citadel may collapse under the onslaught of the BJP.

Some opposition parties are working on Modi – BJP – RSS hate and some are trying to disturb society by unwanted large-scale unjustified demonstrations, riots etc and inciting communal disturbances, some of which are supported by some states’ inaction in these incidents. Therefore, these parties not having any alternative narrative but working on revenge, blind hatred and indulging in above said activities are destroying themselves. BJP need not do anything as they are self-destruction. Family-run parties will wither away as they don’t have any ideology or plans of development or alternate narrative.

In most of the cases, the searches have proved that they have been successful in unearthing hidden wealth, unaccounted assets and also property, like in the latest case of Tamil Nadu where they found 4.5 kgs of unaccounted gold and 125 crores of investments. The agencies are doing their job but only with opposition leaders. It seems all BJP leaders are honest, no ED inquiry against BJP leaders so far.

Shiv Sena was in alliance with BJP in 2014, five years after they ruled the state, but there was no ED inquiry against Sanjay Raut. Now ED has detained Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut? Hundreds of entrepreneurs left the country in the last five years. The Bharatiya Janata Party has good people as well as business-minded people. Such people are there in all political parties, but the Union government only goes after those who are with the Opposition. This is the death of democracy. The Money Laundering Act restricts ill-gotten gains and their owners. It is to prevent financial turnover in drugs, smuggling, and through hawala channels. However, in our country, only politicians fear being targeted under the Money Laundering Act. Corruption is born out of covering up the misdeeds of a few favoured people. From Sonia Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, many Opposition leaders are on the radar of the central investigation agencies.

NCP leader Praful Patel was also harassed. If tomorrow, he goes to the ruling party and does what the ruling party wants, he will also become ‘virtuous’. Just like the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 MPs from Maharashtra suddenly became righteous. The MLAs and MPs, who left the Uddhav Sena to join the pro-BJP faction, were under the scanner of the ED and Income-Tax authorities and BJP leader Kirit Somayya had planned to send them to jail. However, they have got a clean chit since helping the BJP form the government in Maharashtra.

Patra Chawl case is from 2008. Shiv Sena was in alliance with BJP from 2014 to 2019 so they did not investigate cases against Raut and other leaders who are under the scanner now. 2019 BJP got annoyed because Sena made an alliance with NCP and Congress. What if Shiv Sena would have been in alliance with BJP? I am not stating that the leaders are not corrupt, they could be, but when they were with BJP no one bothered to take action, but why now all of a sudden?