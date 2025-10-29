Elon Musk's Starlink to Conduct Key Security and Technical Demos in Mumbai Ahead of India Launch 2

Elon Musk-led Starlink is set to conduct crucial security and technical demonstration runs in Mumbai on October 30 and 31 to showcase its compliance with government regulations for satellite broadband services, according to official sources.

The demonstrations, which will take place before law enforcement and regulatory agencies, will be conducted using the provisional spectrum allotted to Starlink, sources told PTI.

The move represents a major step toward Starlink’s much-anticipated entry into the Indian satellite broadband market. The security and technical demo runs are mandatory prerequisites for the company to obtain final clearances before beginning commercial operations in India.

Sources confirmed that Starlink’s demo will focus on demonstrating adherence to the security and technical conditions required under its Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) authorisation. The trials in Mumbai mark a key milestone in Starlink’s efforts to expand its global satellite internet footprint to India.