Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today inaugurated a web portal that will provide information and suggestions related to accurate treatment of patients suffering from various ailments.

The web portal, Continuous Medical Education (CME), has been jointly prepared by the state government and the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan, president of MMC Shivkumar Utture and executive member Gopchhade, among others, were present on the occasion.

“All the registered medical practitioners and doctors can avail the benefits of this web portal that is the part of the digital revolution of the state government.

“Besides them, the doctors in rural areas can avail this service on mobile or their computer sitting at home and can attend the workshop of CME,” an official release stated.

Due to the CME, medical practitioners who are in the field will be getting online information and suggestions related to accurate treatment of patients suffering from various ailments, it added.