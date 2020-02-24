Is it a curse that Mumbai is facing these day? Since the last many days, several parts of Mumbai have been inundated by fire.

Last night, a fire destroyed a yarn manufacturing factory in Bhiwandi, a civic official said. There was no casualty however in the mishap, he added. The fire broke out around 10 pm in the factory located at Khokha Compound in the powerloom town Thane’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control around 3.30 am on Monday, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.