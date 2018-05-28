Five persons have been arrested for allegedly posing as ACB officials and barging into a coaching class and assaulting its owner in Thane district, a senior police official said.

The incident had taken place on April 28.

Officials said that a group of people had come in a SUV and barged into a coaching class run by Allwyn Xavier P Parvez (39).

The group had allegedly posed as Anti-Corruption Bureau officials and had threatened and assaulted Parvez, officials said.

D S Swami, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, said, ” Five persons have been arrested and we are trying to find out the motive behind the act.”

Police identified the five as Mayur Rane, a resident of Waghbil here, Mohit Verma, Manojkumar Madan Mohan Prasad, Mithalesh Mukhiya and Suraj Pawar, all residents of Andheri in neighbouring Mumbai.

Naupada police station registered a case against the five for offences like house-trespass, impersonating a public servant and unlawful assembly, an official said.

Further investigations into the incident were underway, he added.