From Sacred to Stolen: Maharashtra's Criminal Neglect of Temple Lands 2

Maharashtra prides itself on being the land of saints, temples, and timeless spiritual heritage—yet ironically it has become one of the easiest hunting grounds for land sharks preying on temple properties. What began centuries ago as acts of devotion—farmers, kings, saints, and common devotees donating fertile lands to ensure temple upkeep—has now turned into a modern tragedy where thousands of acres meant for nitya-puja, festival expenses, and community service have been swallowed by a nexus of land mafias, corrupt revenue machinery, and a shockingly apathetic state system. If this isn’t an assault on heritage, then what is? The betrayal is not merely administrative; it is civilizational.

The rot runs deep, and the method is deceptively simple. Temple lands, especially Devasthan Inam lands classified as non-transferable, were protected by law for decades. But when greed meets government files, records turn into clay. Local revenue officers, village clerks, and well-connected middlemen systematically tampered with Inam registers and village record books. In entry after entry, the name of the temple quietly disappeared and was replaced with the names of benami holders, or so-called “tenants,” who magically emerged as legal owners. Thousands of acres slipped out of temple hands without a single puja stopping or a single devotee knowing. The theft was bloodless, silent, and brilliantly engineered.

The Western Maharashtra Devasthan Management Committee alone reports encroachment on more than 671 land parcels under its jurisdiction. And this is just one committee in one region; the statewide picture is far more horrifying. Under the disguise of tenancy rights and exploitation of loopholes in the Maharashtra Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, mafias converted temple property into private estates. Land grabbing became not just profitable—it became institutionalized. And Maharashtra looked away.

What blows the lid off the nexus are cases from Vidarbha. The Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh fought legal battles to restore temple lands whose valuations run into tens of crores. Yet officials had “sold” such plots for a few thousand rupees. In Amravati, a fifty-crore plot belonging to Shri Someshwar Devasthan was transferred for just 960 rupees—less than the price of a modest dinner bill. In Akola, Balaji temple land worth ₹30 crore was almost gifted away under the table. Only after the Mahasangh intervened, litigated, and fought tooth and nail did some justice emerge. But justice delivered after decades is nothing but posthumous consolation. The painful truth is that temples—centers of faith for millions—had to beg the courts and activists to reclaim their own property while the state’s revenue protectors became the plunderers.

If this sounds familiar, it should. Medieval invaders stormed temples with swords; today’s mafia storms their land records with pens. Different weapons, same objective. Gajni, Tughlaq, Babar, Aurangzeb attacked temples openly; their modern descendants operate through registries, mutation forms, and sub-registrar offices. Calling them land sharks is almost polite. They are nothing less than the updated machinery of cultural erasure.

The judiciary, to its credit, has not been asleep. The Supreme Court in A.A. Gopalkrishnan vs Cochin Devaswom Board made it crystal clear: protecting temple property is the state’s bounden duty. The Bombay High Court re-affirmed in April 2025 that deleting “Devasthan Inam” from land records does not erase its religious character or ownership. Yet, what good are judicial pronouncements when the state lacks the spine to criminalize the theft? Maharashtra is embarrassingly behind states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam that passed stringent anti-land-grabbing laws years ago. In those states, grabbing land is a jail-worthy, non-bailable offense. Gujarat prescribes 10–14 years imprisonment and penalties equal to market value. Karnataka has jail terms, fines, and special courts. Maharashtra? Here, stealing temple land is treated like a polite civil disagreement, to be resolved leisurely in civil courts over decades. This legal softness is the oxygen that fuels land mafias.

When the law is toothless, criminals grow fangs. Maharashtra’s refusal—or inability—to declare land grabbing a criminal offence has given open licence to encroachers. Devotees who donated land 200 years ago would turn in their graves knowing that their offerings are being converted into private villas, real estate ventures, gated colonies, and speculative assets. You can throw a stone anywhere on the outskirts of any major city—Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur—and find temple land either grabbed, litigated, or under dispute. Builders often target dilapidated or poorly managed temples, adopting the “free real estate” model: allow the temple to crumble, let the priesthood weaken, then swoop in with fabricated records and buy-off officials. Within a few years, what was once a sanctified space becomes the foundation pit for a high-rise.

India is failing its temples not because the laws are weak everywhere, but because Maharashtra—the state that prides itself on progressive governance—refuses to evolve. When thieves walk faster than lawmakers, heritage falls first. Temples are not protected by sentiment; they are protected by statutes, enforcement, and political will. And Maharashtra has sadly shown none.

The government has taken a few steps, thanks to relentless public pressure. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule imposed a temporary freeze on all transactions involving Devasthan lands until a new policy is framed and formed a committee headed by the Revenue Principal Secretary. Admirable, yes. Sufficient, absolutely not. Committees do not scare land mafias; criminal laws do. Circulars do not reclaim stolen lands; special investigation teams do. Strong speeches do not protect cultural heritage; strong statutes do. Maharashtra cannot keep pretending that goodwill and guidelines will fix what only handcuffs and courtroom convictions can.

The truth is uncomfortable but unavoidable: the state needs to declare war on the land-grab ecosystem, and it needs to do so now. No more waiting for the next Assembly session. No more consultations that drag on for years. No more apologetic half-measures. Maharashtra must immediately issue an Anti-Land Grabbing Ordinance modelled on Gujarat and Karnataka. The offence must be cognizable and non-bailable and carry a minimum 10–14 year prison sentence not just for the mafias but also for the officials who enabled, hid, or facilitated the fraud. Accountability must run downward and upward—clerks, tahsildars, deputy collectors, and even senior officers must answer for every fraudulent mutation, every vanished entry, and every forged note. Until fear enters the system, justice will not.

Alongside the law, a state-level Special Investigation Team must review all temple land transfers over the last 20–25 years. Let the truth spill out. Let every illegal transfer be reversed. Let every fraudulent document be cancelled. Let every officer who signed off be prosecuted. The SIT should not be a ceremonial tiger—it must have claws, arrest powers, and a mandate to report directly to the Chief Minister. Anything less is eyewash.

There is also an urgent need for Special Fast-Track Courts dedicated exclusively to temple land cases. Justice delayed is justice extinguished. Temples cannot afford to wait for decades while land sharks profit year after year. A six-month resolution window, as practiced in Gujarat, should be the benchmark.

Equally important is stakeholder inclusion. The Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, representing thousands of temples across the state, must be invited to participate in drafting the law and policy. Those who have fought in the trenches understand the battlefield better than those who only study files in Mantralaya. If temple lands are to be reclaimed, temple voices must be heard.

The irony screaming beneath all this is heartbreaking: temples that once fed entire villages now struggle to pay for lamps and daily rituals, while the lands meant for their upkeep have been converted into profit farms for mafias. Devotees donate coins while criminals enjoy acres. Priests struggle to maintain ancient traditions while builders negotiate the next skyscraper on sacred soil. This moral inversion is unbecoming of Maharashtra, the land of Shivaji Maharaj, who fiercely defended temple honour not just with faith, but with a sword of justice.

The state today needs that same spirit—firm, unapologetic, protective. Maharashtra stands at a crossroads: either it restores the dignity of its temples or it allows them to be slowly cannibalized by greed. The millions of devotees, thousands of temple trustees, and countless communities who draw cultural sustenance from these sacred spaces are watching. They are waiting. And their patience is not infinite.

If Maharashtra truly considers temples the heart of its identity, then protecting their lands is non-negotiable. The government must act not as a commentator but as a guardian. Enact the law. Punish the guilty. Reclaim what was stolen. Restore what was betrayed. Anything less will be remembered as cowardice.

Temples have survived invasions, plunder, and centuries of upheaval. It would be a shame—a historic shame—if they fall today not to marauders but to paperwork and greed. The time for hesitation is over. The time for decisive action is now.