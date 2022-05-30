Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot while he was driving his SUV in the village Jhawahar Ke in Mansa district with two others. Soon after his death, many disturbing photographs went viral on social media. Moosewala left his house at 4.30 pm. Around 5.30 pm, he was driving his jeep, accompanied by two people. Preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Sidhu Moosewala didn’t take his bulletproof car and gunman on the day he was killed. Two cars intercepted Sidhu Moosewala’s car which followed heavy firing in which Sidhu Moosewala received multiple bullet injuries. Persons present with him also got bullet injuries and they have been referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Looking at the enormous pressure and outrage on social media, cops made a statement that the responsibility for the killing was taken by a man named Goldy Brar who is a Canadian gangster. The question here is, why did Goldy Brar kill Sidhu Moosewala now? Just because he knew that the Moosewala’s security is trimmed and he is vulnerable? Or there is any other motive. Moosewala was a loyal congress leader and many Canadian gangs have a soft corner for ruling governments. Surprisingly Navjot Singh Sidhu was arrested in a 25 years old case. Now Moose Wala, the Congress leader, was shot dead.

Moose Wala, who belonged to Moosa village near Mansa, was the voice of many superhit songs over the last few years. Earlier this year, he had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa, losing to AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla — the minister who was sacked by the AAP government and arrested earlier this week over alleged corruption charges — by a margin of 63,323 votes.

Goldy Brar is from Punjab’s Bathinda and Malwa areas. He is a contract killer and an extortionist. Cops suspect the killing appears to be inter-gang rivalry. Moosewala’s manager Shagunpreet Singh’s name had surfaced in the Vicky Middukhera murder case. Gold Brar is reportedly a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Many aides of the gang have been arrested by Punjab Police in the past.

Sachin Bishnoi, and Lawrence Bishnoi killed the singer because Moosewala’s name surfaced in their brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar’s murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. They said that they came to know that Moosewala was also involved in the encounter of Brar’s associate Ankit Bhadu. The Brar gang suspected that the Moosewala was working against them. Goldi Brar had reportedly written a confession in a social media post after the killing.

Bishnoi’s associates are infamous because they are part of the gangster himself. His associate and friend Sampat Nehra had allegedly planned to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan and was arrested by the Haryana Special Task Force in Bangalore in 2018. Son of a retired Chandigarh police officer, Nehra had also claimed responsibility for an incident in Chandigarh in which Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot in April 2018.

Other key associates of the gang are Kala Jathedi, Monty and Kala Rana. While Jathedi is involved in more than 40 cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping across Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Punjab. Jathedi’s associates and known gangsters Goldy Brar, Monty, and Kala Rana operate from Canada, UK, and Thailand respectively. He is also the alleged mastermind in the shootout at GTB hospital in March, which was executed by his gang members to free jailed gangster Kuldeep Fajja. Fajja was later killed in a police encounter.

Anuradha is Kala Jathedi’s girlfriend and has earned the moniker of “lady don” in Rajasthan and is allegedly involved in several murder and extortion cases. To extort money from her targets, she would fire bullets from her AK-47 to scare them. Jathedi was arrested with his girlfriend Anuradha Chaudhari, by the Delhi Police Special Cell in July last year. Jathedi was last arrested by Haryana Police in 2012 and fled police custody in 2020. Anuradha was the deceased gangster Anandpal Singh’s partner. After Singh was killed in a police encounter in 2017, Anuradha absconded and started working with Jathedi’s associate Bishnoi. She met Jathedi a few years ago and the two had been living together.

Moosewala had joined the Congress with much fanfare in November last year. With the party granting him a ticket from the Mansa Assembly constituency, the Congress sitting MLA from the seat, Nazar Singh Manshahia, had revolted, saying he would oppose the candidature of the singer. In August last year, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera was shot dead in a market in Mohali’s Sector 71. Police arrested three shooters, one of whom was named Moosewala’s manager Shaganpreet. Shaganpreet has since been absconding. Brar was the primary conspirator of the killing of youth Congress chief, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, in Faridkot in February 2021. Now Brar owns the responsibility of killing Moosewala, isn’t it fishy? Barely hours passed after Sidhu Moosewala’s daylight murder in Punjab, ASI of Punjab Police Swaran Singh is shot dead in Jalandhar. Punjab’s law and order are in complete shambles.