Gold prices fell by Rs 95 to Rs 32,112 per 10 gram in future trade on Thursday as speculators reduced exposure despite a firm trend in the precious metal overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April contracts traded lower by Rs 95, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 32,112 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,198 lots.

The gold for delivery in far-month June, too, fell by Rs 116, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 32,358 per 10 gram in 10,531 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, the gold was trading a shade higher by 0.35 per cent at USD 1,302.89 an ounce in Singapore.