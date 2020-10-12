Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home Business Economy Govt to give Rs 12,000 cr interest-free 50-year loan to states for...
BusinessEconomy

Govt to give Rs 12,000 cr interest-free 50-year loan to states for capital projects, announces FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a special interest-free 50-year loan will be issued to states by the Centre for Rs 12,000 crore capital expenditure.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

nirmala sitharaman, sitharaman, gdp, goods and services tax, rs 12,000 crore, loan to states, finance minister, loan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said a special interest-free 50-year loan will be issued to states by the Centre for Rs 12,000 crore capital expenditure. Addressing a press conference Sitharaman said, “Capital expenditure — money spent on infrastructure and asset creation — has a multiplier effect on the economy, it not only improves current GDP but also future GDP, we want to give a new thrust to capital expenditure of both states and Centre.”

“We are issuing a special interest-free 50-year loan to states for Rs 12,000 crore capital expenditure. It will be issued in three parts. In Part 1, Rs 200 crore each for eight North-East states and Rs 450 crore each for Uttarakhand, Himachal. In Part 2, Rs 7,500 crore for remaining states, as per 15th finance commission devolution. In Part 3, Rs 2,000 crore for the state which meets at least 3 out of 4 reforms given in Aatma Nirbhar fiscal deficit package,” she added. Both Part 1 and Part 2 of interest-free loans given to states are meant to be spent by March 31, 2021, in which 50 per cent will be given initially, remaining upon utilisation of first 50 per cent, Finance Minister said.

The Finance Minister was addressing at a time when the country’s GDP had contracted 23.9 per cent during the April-June quarter. This quarter took the hardest hit of coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. The Reserve Bank of India has predicted that the whole financial year’s GDP would shrink 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. The Finance Minister also announced an additional budget of Rs 25,000 crore (in addition to Rs 4.13 lakh crore given in Budget 2020) will be provided for capital expenditure of the Centre on roads, defence, infrastructure, water supply, urban development, and domestically produced capital equipment.

“We estimate that the measures announced today, for boosting consumer spending and capital expenditure, will boost demand by Rs 73,000 crore, to be spent by March 31, 2021. Given that private sector spending through LTC tax benefit would be at least Rs 28,000 crore, we estimate the total demand boost due to today’s measures to be more than Rs 1 lakh crore,” she said. “Today’s solution should not cause tomorrow’s problem. The central government has kept in mind that measures to stimulate demand must not burden the citizen with future inflation or put government debt on an unsustainable path. If demand goes up based on the stimulus measures announced today, it will have an impact on those people who have been affected by COVID-19 and are desperately looking for demand to keep their business going,” she added.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

Business

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged amid high inflation

Afternoon Voice - 0
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the key repo rate unchanged at 4 percent in view of rising inflation and faint...
Read more
Aviation

International flights to remain suspended till July 31: DGCA

Afternoon Voice - 0
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday announced extension of the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till July...
Read more
Business

RBI announces Rs 50,000-cr special liquidity facility for mutual funds

Afternoon Voice - 0
Last time, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had opened a special borrowing window of Rs 25,000 crore for banks to help meet the...
Read more

Most Popular

Govt to give Rs 12,000 cr interest-free 50-year loan to states for capital projects, announces FM Sitharaman

Economy Afternoon Voice - 0
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said a special interest-free 50-year loan will be issued to states by the Centre for Rs 12,000 crore...
Read more

China to test 9 million citizens for Coronavirus after fresh outbreak

World Afternoon Voice - 0
Chinese health authorities will test all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked...
Read more

Power supply in Mumbai, MMR region, Thane will be restored in next one hour, says Energy Minister Raut

Mumbai Afternoon Voice - 0
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the power supply in Mumbai and Thane will be restored in the next one hour. The...
Read more

Shiv Sena to contest 50 seats in Bihar

Nation Afternoon Voice - 0
The Shiv Sena is going to contest around 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The Sena leaders who would campaign in Bihar...
Read more
Load more
- Advertisment -

EDITORIAL

Why Indian mainstream Media divided into pro-Modi and anti-Modi groups?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Since 2014, the Indian media evidently got divided into parts. There are battalions of journalists and mainstream media houses that are hell-bent on proving...
Read more

Journalism died in TRP race

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
There is a huge transformation between the Arnab of Times Now and the Arnab of Republic TV. Prior to the launch of Republic TV,...
Read more

All about celebrity Baby bumps

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Gone are the days when pregnant women felt the need to cover up their burgeoning bellies. These days, it's all about flaunting that tummy....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Shiv Sena to contest 50 seats in Bihar

Nation Afternoon Voice - 0
The Shiv Sena is going to contest around 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The Sena leaders who would campaign in Bihar...
Read more

BJP subdued on Republic’s TRP scam? Republic TV to file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai police commissioner

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The Mumbai police crime branch, which unearthed the TRP racket, So far Arnab racketed Sushant Singh Rajput’s death with all sorts of false claims....
Read more

All about celebrity Baby bumps

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Gone are the days when pregnant women felt the need to cover up their burgeoning bellies. These days, it's all about flaunting that tummy....
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.