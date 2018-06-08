The Haryana Sports and youth affairs department has asked its sports-persons to deposit one-third of their income earned from professional sports or commercial endorsements to the Haryana State Sports Council.

As per an official notification, the amount will be used for development of sports in the state.

“One-third of the income earned by sports-persons from professional sports or commercial endorsements will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council. The money shall be used for the development of sports in the state,” the notification read.

It further stated that athletes who are employed in any department of the state government or any other government bodies participating in professional sports or commercial endorsements will be accorded extraordinary leave without pay.

The circular said that in case the “sportsperson is treated on duty with prior approval of the competent authority while taking part in professional sports or commercial endorsements, the full income earned by the sportsperson on this account will be deposited with Haryana State Sports Council.”

This is not the first time when the Haryana government has landed in a controversy.

22 athletes from the state won medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April this year. However, the function to felicitate them was cancelled as the players threatened a walkout over the state government’s proposal to take a cut of their prize money.