Japanese automaker Honda on Wednesday said that it will launch the latest version of Civic model in India next month, thus completing its sedan lineup in the country.

With sedans — Amaze, City, Accord and the upcoming Civic — the company will have four products across various price points to cater to a wide range of customers.

Honda, which is present in the country through wholly- owned subsidiary Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), will now look at bolstering its presence in other segments, including SUVs.

“With Civic, which will be launched next month, we will be completing our sedan lineup in India,” HCIL President and CEO Gaku Nakanishi told reporters.

Honda had discontinued the Civic sedan in India in 2013 after selling around 55,000 units since its launch in 2006.

Elaborating further on the company’s future product strategy, HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goyal said with sedan lineup complete for the time being, the company may now focus at strengthening other body styles as well.

He, however, did not share any details about any specific product.