Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu believes she would be in top form at the BWF’s World Tour Final as a recent break gave her the time to be well-prepared for the season-ending tournament starting December 12.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who finished runners-up at the last edition of the event in Dubai, skipped last week’s Syed Modi International in Lucknow to focus on the $1,500,000 event to be held at Guangzhou.

It is the third time that the Indian ace qualified for the prestigious event and asked if she would be in better form this time, Sindhu said, “Ya, because I have enough time to prepare this time.

“I hope I do well in this tournament. I am confident of giving my best. It is one of the biggest tournaments with all the top players and it will be tough but I really want to win it.”

Sindhu continued her impressive form this year, claiming silver medals at all the major events — Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the World Championship, besides finishing runners-up at India Open and Thailand Open.

Talking about the final losses that were difficult to digest, Sindhu said, “I played five finals and lost and those were tough to take but I am happy with the Asian Games results. I mean, overall some good results and some upsets in the finals.”

The 23-year-old listed several factors that might have led to her summit losses, which were a talking point this year.

“Sometimes it does upset you when you lose in the finals, or even in a quarterfinal or semifinal, especially when you think maybe I could have played better or even if you gave your 100 percent and even then you lose.”

“Sometimes you don’t play up to the mark and you win even then. You think that you should have played better. You have to just think it is not your day. For example in 2017 World championship final, it was not my day because I gave everything in that match,” she added.

So who were the players she found difficult to beat this year?

“I feel everyone is of same standard, it is not like one is tough. It is all about that particular day. You can see a lot of juniors coming up, so we have to give your best against even the lower-ranked players,” she said.

Once the World Tour Finals are over, Sindhu will turn her attention to the Premier Badminton League (PBL) where she will play for Hyderabad Hunters, taking on Olympic champion Carolina Marin, in the opening match on December 22.

“I’m really looking forward to playing Carolina and I hope it turns out to be a match to remember,” said Sindhu while talking about the Spaniard, who will represent Pune 7 Aces this season.

“I will be representing my own city and that makes this opening clash even more special. You can expect full-throated support from the Hunters which will prove to be our strength as we face Pune.