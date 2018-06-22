Indian team boasts of world’s best spinners and it has enough experience in both bowling and batting to outwit hosts England during the upcoming series, said former coach Anil Kumble.

“We have a great side and an all-round side. In bowling, we have the experience and bowlers who can take 20 wickets consistently. If you look at the batting line-up, it has a lot of experience as well,” he said at an event here.

“On average, all the players have played close to 50 Tests. That adds a lot of value and it is not the first time that they are touring England. They have all been there before and they are familiar with the conditions,” Kumble said.

The former skipper feels India have the best spinners in the world, adding, playing in the second half of the summer in England would help the visitors.

“We have the best spinners in the world and even in terms of conditions, the fact that we are playing in the second-half will help our cause. We have a great opportunity to win the series. We shouldn’t have a problem operating with Duke ball,” he added.

The spin legend said wrist spinners would play an important part in England this time.

“Wrist spinners will certainly be a handful and they will certainly play an important part in England since this time we are touring in the second half. The wicket will have its wear and tear and the wrist spinners will come into the game much earlier than the first half of the summer,” he added.

Kumble, who was here in connection with the unveiling of a new technology in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), said such leagues help young players.

“Washington Sundar’s consistent performances in the TNPL fast-tracked him into the IPL and into the Indian team. Similarly, with T Natarajan last year when he came out of the blue and nobody knew who he was,” he said.

“He played in the TNPL and was successful and we have seen that even in the Karnataka Premier League where a couple of players who have come in and then straightaway got picked by the IPL franchises. They have performed there and then people noticed,” he added.

Ambati Rayudu recently failed the YoYo test and was axed from the England-bound ODI side.

Kumble said if YoYo test is part of a process then it should be respected.

“It is important what the communication has been to the player. If that is a criterion that has been laid out and if it’s a part of the process then you should respect that process,” he added.

Kumble said his company along with Microsoft would be unveiling a new technology during the TNPL to analyse batting.

“This is technology that we are bringing into TNPL. Glad that TNPL has given us a platform. So this is a smart sticker and once you put this on the bat it becomes a smart bat. And we get data in real-time,” he added.