Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India hopes for an early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel for moving towards a comprehensive and negotiated resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, Modi said, “I wish to convey India’s strong support for the Palestinian cause and to express our solidarity with the Palestinian people in their efforts to establish a sovereign, independent and united State of Palestine co-existing peaceful with the State of Israel.

He said as the Day is marked, we hope for an early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel for moving towards a comprehensive and negotiated resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Modi underscored that historical ties between India and Palestine have further strengthened in recent years, adding that his visit to Ramallah in February this year was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine.

“The visit was an assertion of India’s strong commitment for the development of Palestine.”

India has announced an increase in the annual scholarships for Palestinian students, six new projects including construction of a specialty hospital and an increase in its annual contribution to UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East).

“Our financial and technical assistance is an expression of our strong resolve to strengthen Palestinian institutions,” Modi said.

In his message Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a two-State solution where Israel and Palestine live side-by-side as sovereign nations is still “the only option” for lasting peace, and containing the situation is not sufficient.”