Indonesia is to launch a “special audit” of Lion Air’s operations in the wake of last week’s deadly crash that killed 189 people, the government said Monday.

The budget carrier has been a regular target of complaints about poor service, unreliable scheduling and safety issues, including a fatal 2004 crash.

That safety record has been under the microscope since a new Boeing 737-Max 8 plunged into the Java Sea just 12 minutes after taking off from Jakarta last Monday.

“We will…conduct a special audit of the crews’ qualifications and staff communication,” transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters on Monday.

“This is a preventative measure…(The accident) is a very expensive lesson for us.” Civil Aviation authorities in the United States and Europe were also being consulted for their help in the probe, he added.

Meanwhile, authorities have extended their search as they collect more body parts and shattered debris from the spot where the plane crashed during a routine one-hour flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang.

Scores of body bags filled with remains have been collected and sent for DNA testing, but so far just 14 people have been identified.

“We have flaws, but we doing the best we can.” The Lion Air investigation comes after Indonesia’s government ordered an inspection of all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes in the country.

All were found to be airworthy although two required repairs for “minor” problems.

A week after the disaster, there is still no answer as to what caused the crash.