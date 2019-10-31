In this life we ​​live, we face choices every day that can only be answered. We dictate how we live our lives, and the way we conduct them defines us. Integrity is doing the right thing against the wrong thing. People, if nothing else, can always have their pride, their integrity. It means a lot to some people and then nothing to others. Those who value their integrity the most are good people in this world, and those who do not value it are the opposite.

The basic requirement for any citizen who want to fight corruption is that he should himself be honest. It is therefore necessary that a citizen who wants to fight corruption must first decide that he will uphold his moral character and he will not give bribe or take bribe. Basically most of us are selfish. When we face a problem, we are interested in finding immediate solutions. It may sometimes involve breaking the queue or breaking the rules or sometime it may involve a financial advantage.

Integrity, honesty, and unity are eternal values for the life harmony. Truthfulness is a virtue, common for a real man. Integrity means doing the right thing at all times and in all circumstances, whether or not anyone is watching. It takes having the courage to do the right thing, no matter what the consequences will be. Building a reputation of integrity takes years, but it takes only a second to lose, so never allow yourself to ever do anything that would damage your integrity.

We must remember that Integrity is our ability to act in ways consistent with the values, beliefs, and moral principles we claim to hold. Integrity is a divine quality that enhances energy, passion, creativity, fearlessness, purposefulness and achievement. So let us build integrity with our heart, body and mind and make it our way of life. Petty financial gains may offer us ephemeral happiness but ruin our well deserved sound sleep during the night after a day of hard work. We must realise that as an organization, we need to lead from the front in fighting corruption and in maintaining highest standards of integrity, transparency and good governance in all aspect of our operations. Friends, success will come and go, but our integrity remains forever. Profit in dollars or power is temporary, but profit in a network of people who trust you as a person of integrity is forever.

