In the last five months, every festival has gone low key be it Ugadi/Gudipadva the Hindu new-year event, Lohri, Eid, Janmashtami and now Independence Day. COVID-19 pandemic has faded the colours of festivals. People might not be getting a chance to come out and rejoice, but they are expressing it virtually with social media posts. Well on this year Independence Day’s prominent news is that Narendra Modi replaces Vajpayee as the longest-serving non-Congress PM.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who held that distinction so far had three runs at India’s top post – first for 13 days from May 16, 1996, till May 28, 1996, followed by his 408-day second tenure from March 19, 1998, till April 17, 1999, and finally his third tenure of 1,847 days from October 13, 1999, till May 22, 2004, bringing the total to 2,268 days. Modi has outshined veterans like Vajpayee who served as PM for 2,268 days, with all his terms combined. He has also become the 4th longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of India, replacing Vajpayee with just Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh ahead of him now. Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Modi wave led the BJP to power at the Centre in 2014. The wave turned into a tsunami in 2019, resulting in an even bigger mandate and a resounding victory marking Modi’s second term in office.

Tomorrow PM Modi will present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. This year, only 250 people have been invited to join the celebration at Red Fort against up to 1000 people invited every year. The event will be aired ‘live’. The government has also decided not to invite any school children at the event. Schools have been urged to hold an online program for the students. August 15, the nation unites to celebrate this occasion with enthusiasm and great fervour. Indians gather in large numbers to celebrate its independence — schools, colleges, offices hoist.

The tricolour flag, and await the Prime Minister’s patriotic speech. There’s also a parade held at the Red Fort, New Delhi, by all the three-armed forces. This year, India’s 74th Independence Day celebrations will be different due to the pandemic. People are requested to stay at home and celebrate the day. While there will be small gatherings in the country, all the state governments have announced strict guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This is the day India became free from the British rule on August 15, 1947, and first Prime Minister of Independent India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the Indian National Flag above Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. August 15 every year is celebrated as the Independence Day. Our country became free from the colonial rule of the Britishers, and the Indian national flag was hoisted the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. His words are still remembered by everyone by heart as he said, “Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge… At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. “The moment was indeed special and contributed to the unity and strength of the country. The Indian freedom fighters started many movements that in some way or the other helped broke shackles of slavery after 90 years. From the Revolt of 1857 to sepoy mutiny, there were many movements that were a major benchmark in the fight against Britishers. We owe this freedom to our valiant freedom fighters that didn’t hesitate for once to give up their lives, just so their future generations can breathe the free air of India.

This August 15, The Delhi government has decided to cancel cultural programs that were to be organized on Independence Day this year. The decision was taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The venue of the Independence Day ceremony has also been shifted from Chhatrasal Stadium to the Delhi Secretariat, where a small program will be organized. Delhi government has decided to honor the COVID warriors of Delhi on Independence Day. As a token of appreciation, representatives of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, plasma donors, ambulance drivers, and the police will be present during the Independence Day celebrations where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest. Cultural programs will not be organized this year, and the celebrations will be simple. Delhi Chief Minister and cabinet ministers will be present in this program. All 70 MLAs of Delhi, seven Lok Sabha MPs, and three Rajya Sabha MPs will also be present. The administration has directed the Education Department authorities to organize inter-school and inter-college debates on digital platforms, online quiz contest, patriotic essay writing and poetry competitions, patriotic songs competition, among others.

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected])