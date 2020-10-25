Sunday, October 25, 2020
'Let's destroy the Ravana like corona': CM Thackeray

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said, "We are known as a militant Maharashtra." We have often successfully dealt with adversity.

Vijayadashami is the motivation to overcome adversity and evil tendencies. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the people of the state on the eve of Dussehra, urging them to unite and destroy the corona-poisoned Ravana. The Chief Minister has also expressed confidence that Maharashtra will move towards prosperity and prosperity with new vigor by overcoming the Corona crisis.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said, “We are known as a militant Maharashtra.” We have often successfully dealt with adversity. Therefore, we are united in the fight against the coronavirus, putting aside all differences. Nature’s humiliation was in the corona crisis. But we are facing all these crises without hesitation. We are running a ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign to defeat the coronavirus. Our Corona Warriors are trying to stop the virus by reaching its doorsteps and chasing it. Everyone has shown a lot of patience to stop Corona. All religions have celebrated their festivals at home.

Today we are celebrating Vijayadashami i.e. Dussehra. Dussehra inspires us to overcome adversity, to overcome evil tendencies and to pull victory by transgression. So, while celebrating Dussehra with enthusiasm, you have to follow the instructions of not rushing for health eradication of the virus – maintaining physical distance, using masks, washing hands frequently. The Chief Minister has also expressed the belief that only through such efforts will we destroy the corona-like Ravana and move towards prosperity and prosperity with new vigor.

