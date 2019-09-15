Danger of traffic fines

I have seen on several occasions traffic policemen not issuing challans to their own men in uniform for violating traffic rules. If there is a law, it should be for everyone and not just for the common man.

With this new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 in several States of India, there is going to be more corruption in the country and people will lose faith in the government and in the judiciary. There is also going to be more traffic policemen and traffic inspectors on the roads to collect bribes from people and arrest them under false cases. The government, it looks like, is hell bent on looting the common man of his hard-earned money to mobilise additional revenue to the exchequer.

Jubel D’Cruz

BJP should stop migration of corrupt leaders

BJP has become a hot destination for the corrupt as those with corruption charges insure themselves by joining the ruling government. People who voted the Modi government in power are being let down and such act of sympathy towards the corrupt are unwarranted. The Prime Minister enjoys not just public faith but even the mandate which is so very important in a democracy.

BJP should immediately stop this migration, else their own leaders would face conflict as well as defection. A rotten apple spoils the barrel and BJP should not let the corrupt spoil its own bunch of leaders who have been elected due to their clean image. ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ (defections) culture should have no place in a democracy more so when it is done with vested interest in mind!

S.N. Kabra.

Operate Rajdhani Express daily

It is welcome to note the extension in days running of 22221/22222 Mumbai CST- H.Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express via Nashik. The train now operates four times a week instead of earlier slot of bi-weekly schedule. The move will highly benefit many passengers bound to New Delhi via the Central line and also connect to important places like Nashik on this route.

It is further requested to the Central Railway authorities to now consider running Rajdhani Express from Mumbai CST on all 7 days of the week. As the response to this train is very overwhelming leading to high demand and hence there is an urgent need to convert this into a daily train. An arrangement needs to be considered to run the train on all the days of the weekend i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in both the directions. The same will facilitate passengers to utilise the Rajdhani Express services especially on weekends and thus further help ensure optimum utilisation of the rakes on a daily basis.

Hence it is hereby requested to the Central Railway authoriites to consider operating the train number 22221/22222 Mumbai CST- H.Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on all the seven days of the week instead of present four days a week.

Varun Dambal

Centre should follow UP for eviction of government-bungalows

It refers to welcome news about UP government implementing court-order to get vacated government-bungalow allotted to Lohia Trust. Instead of such PILs being filed by rightful-thinking persons in respect of different states, policy of allotment of government-bungalows should be uniform for all states and centre. Or else, Supreme Court can sue-motto extend such welcome order for all states and the centre to save precious time of court, and safeguarding public-resources wasted by governments for pleasure of politicians.

The central government should get government-bungalow numbers 6 Krishna Menon Marg and composite unit of bungalow-numbers 12, 14 and 16 at Gurudwara Rakabganj Road (New Delhi) vacated by cancelling lease of these bungalows. UPA government had succumbed to demands of the then Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and BSP Supremo Mayawati to indirectly convert these bungalows as memorials for Babu Jagjiwanram and Kashiram respectively by giving these on long lease to trusts managed by Meira Kumar and Mayawati after forcefully keeping these properties occupied against se norms.

Enquiry should be made and guilty ones exposed and punished who allowed violation of rules in regard to large-scale structural changes at composite unit of bungalow-numbers 12, 14 and 16 at Gurudwara Rakabganj Road (New Delhi) where rules for Leyton Zone does not permit even minor changes in government-bungalows in New Delhi.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

