There is a saying about Mumbai, “Rotlo Male Pan Otlo Naa Male” which means that you get a meal in Mumbai but getting shelter is not easy. For the middle class and lower class, it is a dream to have own home in Mumbai. Property rates in Mumbai are always highest in Asia. Even a One Room Kitchen apartment in Borivali has Rs 1 crore starting price. Here house price starts with crores, not in lakhs.

People say that “Mumbai Me Koyi Bhuka Nahi Sota” (no one starves in Mumbai) but personal life sucks here as people say that this city never sleeps and it runs 24 hours a day. Yes. It is true but the truth is that your daily life becomes very hectic — a job from 9 to 5 and then travel in Mumbai locals for 2–4 hours a day. You have no time for your personal peace. Most of the time in weekends, Mumbaikars like to rest at home like cats. You will easily exhaust with your life if you don’t have any target.

Somehow if you manage accommodation in Mumbai, then the next challenge is to get a parking space. I was really surprised to know that residential buildings have parking space issue all over Mumbai. If you want a secure parking space, then pay more addition to rent/price or park your vehicle outside the building at your own risk. Space issue in the city is so critical that most of the new buildings have very less space or no space for balcony. You may find a window instead of a balcony with few space to hang your washed clothes to dry.

Moreover, you will get crazy with traffic here. In Mumbai, if you travel in peak hours, then get ready to get stuck on your way — 10 Km travelling may take 1–1:30 hours to complete. If you have your own vehicle, then you may waste your fuel cost by just being stuck in traffic. So, it is advisable to use public transport than personal. This is the city of 25000+ millionaires and 28 billionaires so you should have handsome money to get a lavish life in Mumbai. If you have limited salary, then get ready for struggles and suffering. It is advisable to have a maximum number of the working person in the home to get a comfortable life with a limited income source.

Mumbai has many of its pluses but at the same time, the city is a very annoying place too. It is crowded beyond belief, everyone is in a hurry, and everything is in chaos. The houses are too small and the rent is too much, and as for property, don’t even think about it.

Yes, there are many challenges here but the city has much more to offer. In the last 10 years, people have left Mumbai city and rushing towards the suburban Mumbai like Thane and Ghodbunder.

Here are two seasons — Monsoon and Summer — which are neither too hot nor cold at all. Even during summer, you won’t feel too much heat, you just get sweat. You would not even get tan even if you roam all day on the road. During the rain, you can face a little bit of irritation while travelling but still it can be manageable.

People in the city are focused, fast, professional, helping, and hard-working. They mind their own business and are less judgemental. The best part is that people are open-minded here.

Moreover, Mumbai is the safest when compared to all other metro cities in India, especially for girls in the night also. The police always help a girl stranded at night rather than making her feel unsafe. People of Mumbai are largely broadminded and most of the time, they are so engrossed in their own schedules that they don’t even look around.

There is no moral custodian; no one is bothered here about your clothes and looks. Mumbai have been highly marketed in media, as a city where all dreams come true. Lots of people come from different parts of India daily to fulfill their dreams. The younger generation who have been born and brought up in Greater Mumbai, their parents have come to fulfill their dreams. They have a mindset that only Mumbai has opportunities and they stay here at any cost to fulfill their dreams.

Mumbai is congested and at times suffocating, those who are living for ages are fine with whatever comes their way but those who cannot deal with these challenges are moving out of Mumbai. Thane, Kalyan, and Ghatkopar areas are offering comparatively cheaper accommodations and those areas also have greenery and breathing spaces; above all, the construction has new-age touch and amenities. Perhaps this is the reason people are leaving the city and moving to the suburbs.

Cost of living is very high in the city and for those living on rent, it is too high. It is a vicious cycle. Cost of a house is such that many can’t afford and you have no choice but to pay high rents. If you buy on loan, be ready to pay EMIs for a good part of your life. With both partners working and average working hours are 10 +travelling, personal relationships are taking a toll. Dysfunctional marriages and high divorce rates are becoming the norm. Don’t forget a large number of people staying unmarried way beyond 30.

Living in Mumbai is not everyone’s cup of tea. I know a lot of people who moved to Mumbai seeing the culture and life here, but after experiencing Mumbai, they have gone back to their natives or moved to other places. Living in Mumbai requires a lot of patience and courage. Living in a small house, bearing the expenses, travelling in Local Trains, understanding Marathi, getting lost in the crowd, overcrowded places, expensive food, the local food, covering long distances and the list goes on.

