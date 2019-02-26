The Maharashtra Legislature on Tuesday congratulated the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan.

India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed’s(JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major “preemptive” action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

In the Assembly, a resolution was moved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who lauded the Indian Air Force for its bravery. It was passed unanimously.

“We feel proud of our armed forces which did not allow martyrdom of our jawans to go in vain. We proved our might,” he said.

Alluding to possible retaliation by Pakistan, Fadnavis said, “Mumbai is always on high alert and citizens need not panic”.

The Legislative Council also unanimously passed a resolution congratulating the armed forces for conducting the air strikes.

The motion was moved by House leader Chandrakant Patil (BJP), who said not only India but the whole world was moved by the scale of the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

“The entire world wanted revenge for the Pulwama terror attack,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde (NCP) said “killing of around 300 terrorists and destruction of the launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT is only a trailer, and the whole picture will be released when Indian forces decide to do so”.

Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe hoped democracies across the world will support the air strike. “Our fight against terrorism will continue,” she said.