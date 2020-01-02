Maharashtra and West Bengal not to take part in the Republic Day parade

This year there will be no the tableaux from Maharashtra as well as West Bengal at the ensuing Republic Day parade thanks to an order by the Central government.

Hearing the news, NCP MP Supriya Sule alleged that the Centre has denied permission to the tableaux from the two non-BJP-ruled Maharashtra and West Bengal at the Republic Day parade. Taking a dig at the government she said that the government was behaving in a “prejudiced” manner.

She further continued that the decision could be because the two states had played a key role in the freedom struggle and the decision to allegedly deny permissions to their tableaux was an “insult” of the people.

“The Centre has rejected permissions to the tableaux of Maharashtra and West Bengal from parading on Republic Day. It is a festival of the country and the Centre is expected to give representation to all the states,” Sule tweeted.

प्रजासत्ताक दिनानिमित्तच्या संचलनात महाराष्ट्र व पश्चिम बंगालच्या चित्ररथास केंद्र सरकारने परवानगी नाकारली.हा देशाचा उत्सव असून केंद्र सरकारने सर्व राज्यांना प्रतिनिधित्व देणे अपेक्षित आहे.परंतु सरकार आकसाने वागत असून विरोधकांची सत्ता असणाऱ्या राज्यांना सापत्नभावाची वागणूक देतेय. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 2, 2020

But the government is behaving in a prejudiced manner, giving step-motherly treatment to the states being ruled by the opposition parties,” she added.

The Parliamentarian from Baramati also shared a news report that claimed that the defence ministry has rejected West Bengal’s tableaux for the Republic Day parade.