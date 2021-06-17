Maharashtra Governor possess a list of 12 members of the Legislative Council with him

Anil Galgali, an RTI activist revealed that the list of 12 candidates whose names were approved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet and sent to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for approval was not available for the RTI query. The list is resting with the Governor and the information will be available only after the governor takes a decision.

Anil Galgali had sought information from the Governor’s Secretariat on April 22, 2021, that the list submitted by the Chief Minister / Chief Minister’s Secretariat to the Governor regarding the appointment of members to the Legislative Council nominated the Governor. Also, the present status of the proposal submitted by the Chief Minister / Chief Minister’s Secretariat to the Governor regarding the appointment of members to the Legislative Council nominated by the Governor should be informed.

Replying to Anil Galgali’s application on 19 May 2021, Jayaraj Chaudhary, Under Secretary, Governor’s Secretariat, informed that the list of Governor-appointed Legislative Council members was not available in the office of the Public Information Officer (Administration).

Galgali had filed the first appeal against the misleading information. On 15th June 2021, Prachi Jambhekar, Deputy Secretary to the Governor, took the hearing. In this hearing, Anil Galgali asked for the availability of the list.