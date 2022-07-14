Image for representative purpose

On Thursday Maharashtra government decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol to Rs 5 and on diesel to Rs 3 per litre. This decision will cost a Rs 6,000 crore burden on the Maharashtra exchequer, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to reporters.

Happy to announce that new Government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol & Diesel prices by ₹5/litre & ₹3/litre respectively.#CabinetDecision #PetrolDieselPrice #Maharashtra — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 14, 2022

The decision is for people’s welfare as part of Shiv Sena BJP government commitment, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Current Petrol prices in Mumbai are Rs 106.35 per litre from Rs 111.35 for diesel Rs 94.28 from Rs 97.28 per litre. In Thane are Rs 106.49 for petrol and Rs 94.42 for diesel. In Pune Rs 105.88 for petrol and Rs 94.42 for diesel