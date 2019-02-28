Veteran Marathi poet and writer Vasant Abaji Dahake has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Janasthan’ award.

The award, instituted by Kusumagraj Pratishthan, was presented to Dahake by noted Marathi writer Madhu Mangesh Karnik at Kalidas Kala Mandir here on Wednesday night.

The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs one lakh, a bronze memento and a citation, was given on the occasion of the birth anniversary of celebrated Marathi poet and playwright late V V Shirvadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj.

In 2009, Dahake was given the Sahitya Akademi Award for his collection of poems ‘Chitralipi’. He is also known as a playwright, short story writer and critic. He was associated with the little magazine movement in Marathi during the mid-1950s and the 1960s.

Dahake was the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan held at Chandrapur in 2012.

In the past, several noted writers, including Vijay Tendulkar, Mangesh Padgaonkar, Narayan Surve, Mahesh Elkunchwar and Bhalchandra Nemade, had received the Janasthan award. Former President Shankar Dayal Sharma, noted film and theatre personality Vijaya Mehta were also among the recipients of this award, the Pratishthan said.