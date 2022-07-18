Melie Kerr



New Zealand women’s team WHITE FERNS’s all-rounder Melie Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19 and currently is in isolation.

Kerr produced a positive Rapid Antigen Test and will undergo a period of hotel isolation before re-joining the team as per the New Zealand Cricket website.

Kerr is the only player from the tour party to test positive, while the rest of the group will continue to be monitored and tested, as required.

The WHITE FERNS have another week of training at Millfield School, including two practice matches against England A, before transferring to Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the end of July.

There’s a new look to New Zealand’s squad for next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with four uncapped players set to earn their international debuts.