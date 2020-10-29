Thursday, October 29, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home Top News Misappropriation of Rs 400 cr in the name of appointments in National...
Top News

Misappropriation of Rs 400 cr in the name of appointments in National Health Mission; demand for in-depth inquiry from Fadnavis

The financial exchange for permanent appointments across the state has gained momentum after some statements were made by the ministers regarding the permanent appointment of contract workers in the scheme.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice
- Advertisement -

fadnavis, uddhav, thackeray, 400 crore scam, national health mission, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackerayThe National Health Mission that is implemented by the State Government with funds received from the Central Government. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has sent a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging financial misappropriation of about Rs 400 crore in the name of making permanent appointments in the service.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis writes that the National Health Mission (NHM) is a central government scheme, implemented by the state government but with the central funding. Therefore, the process of appointment of candidates is done by the state government. The financial exchange for permanent appointments across the state has gained momentum after some statements were made by the ministers regarding the permanent appointment of contract workers in the scheme.

- Advertisement -

In this regard, three audio clips of telephone conversations are also attached with this letter. According to the dialogue in this audio clip, there are about 20,000 such candidates in the state and Rs 1 to 2.50 lakh is being collected from them to keep them in work. This means that the collection is around Rs 300 to 400 crore. It is also necessary to inquire into whose blessings this is happening. Candidates are asked to sign an application by collecting Rs. 1 consent letter and in some cases lakhs of Rupees in cash. It is also said that the notes should be between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. Many borrowed money to pay for it. Some people withdraw cash from the bank to pay a currency denomination.

The whole thing is so serious that if Rs 400 crore is being embezzled for a permanent appointment in a single campaign, it is better not to imagine how much malpractice is happening in the Corona era and in the health sector. Devendra Fadnavis has requested in the letter that the audiotapes should be thoroughly investigated and strict action should be taken against the culprits.

- Advertisement -
Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

Top News

Bird Week in the state from 5th to 12th November: Forest Minister Sanjay Rathore

Afternoon Voice - 0
Birds are an important part of nature's biological chain and biodiversity. In that regard, the Chief Minister asked to celebrate Bird Week to create...
Read more
Top News

BIHAR – 1st Election Amid Covid-19

Afternoon Voice - 0
The election is being held in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and the Election Commission has drawn up elaborate safety protocols. Bihar Voted in...
Read more
Top News

Fourth upgrading in corona test rates in the state; corona test for Rs 980 only

Afternoon Voice - 0
The rates for corona tests conducted in private laboratories in the state have been revised once again and the cost per test has been...
Read more

Most Popular

Bird Week in the state from 5th to 12th November: Forest Minister Sanjay Rathore

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
Birds are an important part of nature's biological chain and biodiversity. In that regard, the Chief Minister asked to celebrate Bird Week to create...
Read more

Misappropriation of Rs 400 cr in the name of appointments in National Health Mission; demand for in-depth inquiry from Fadnavis

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The National Health Mission that is implemented by the State Government with funds received from the Central Government. Former Chief Minister and Leader of...
Read more

BMC’s 900 crore Dahisar land scam; BJP leader demands transactions to be investigated

Mumbai Afternoon Voice - 0
Uddhav Thackeray who sworn in as the Chief Minister on November 28, soon after that Thackeray government gave land worth Rs 900 crore to...
Read more

BIHAR – 1st Election Amid Covid-19

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The election is being held in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and the Election Commission has drawn up elaborate safety protocols. Bihar Voted in...
Read more
Load more

EDITORIAL

The political climate is always uncertain Bihar

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Bihar is the most tinted State where the political battle is always interesting and it attracts national attention. Here the most interesting part is...
Read more

If human urge to rape cannot be controlled, consider tying humans up, rather than animals

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
A female dog was brutally raped inside the posh Galleria shopping mall of Mumbai, the news is very much shocking but more than that...
Read more

India has become an online hosting hub for child sex material

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
India has the largest number of child sexual abuse cases in the world. For every 155th minute a child, less than 16 years, is...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Let’s destroy the Ravana like corona’: CM Thackeray

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
Vijayadashami is the motivation to overcome adversity and evil tendencies. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the people of the state on the...
Read more

Hottest DJ of India Living a Blissful life

Different Strokes Sandip Soparkarr - 0
For us humans socialising, attending various get-togethers, going for parties, festivals, celebrations, events etc play a very important role. It not only helps us...
Read more

BMC’s 900 crore Dahisar land scam; BJP leader demands transactions to be investigated

Mumbai Afternoon Voice - 0
Uddhav Thackeray who sworn in as the Chief Minister on November 28, soon after that Thackeray government gave land worth Rs 900 crore to...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.