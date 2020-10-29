Misappropriation of Rs 400 cr in the name of appointments in National Health Mission; demand for in-depth inquiry from Fadnavis

- Advertisement -

The National Health Mission that is implemented by the State Government with funds received from the Central Government. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has sent a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging financial misappropriation of about Rs 400 crore in the name of making permanent appointments in the service.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis writes that the National Health Mission (NHM) is a central government scheme, implemented by the state government but with the central funding. Therefore, the process of appointment of candidates is done by the state government. The financial exchange for permanent appointments across the state has gained momentum after some statements were made by the ministers regarding the permanent appointment of contract workers in the scheme.

In this regard, three audio clips of telephone conversations are also attached with this letter. According to the dialogue in this audio clip, there are about 20,000 such candidates in the state and Rs 1 to 2.50 lakh is being collected from them to keep them in work. This means that the collection is around Rs 300 to 400 crore. It is also necessary to inquire into whose blessings this is happening. Candidates are asked to sign an application by collecting Rs. 1 consent letter and in some cases lakhs of Rupees in cash. It is also said that the notes should be between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. Many borrowed money to pay for it. Some people withdraw cash from the bank to pay a currency denomination.

The whole thing is so serious that if Rs 400 crore is being embezzled for a permanent appointment in a single campaign, it is better not to imagine how much malpractice is happening in the Corona era and in the health sector. Devendra Fadnavis has requested in the letter that the audiotapes should be thoroughly investigated and strict action should be taken against the culprits.