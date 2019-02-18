The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday asked private FM channels in Mumbai not to play songs of Pakistani artists in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

A leader of the Raj Thackeray-led party also asked international apparel brands not to sell clothes made in Pakistan. MNS general secretary Shalini Thackeray said the party took the step in view of the terror strike.

“If music of Pakistani artists is not stopped by these FM channels, then they should be ready to face the consequences,” she said.

MNS leader Akhil Chitre wrote to some international apparel brands, asking them not to sell any clothes that were completely or partially made in Pakistan.

“We don’t need to buy clothes made in Pakistan. I have written e-mails to several international apparel brands asking them to stop selling their merchandise. If they don’t follow it, they will face the consequences,” he said.

The film wing of MNS on Saturday asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers. Recently, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series had collaborated with Pakistani singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam.

“They have removed their songs (from the company’s YouTube channel) post our warning,” MNS Chitrapat Sena head Amey Khopkar claimed.

After the Uri terror attack in 2016, the MNS had asked Pakistani artists working in India to leave the country.